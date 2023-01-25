Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in 2-car crash in Saanich, B.C.
One driver remains in the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday night.
The collision closed down Interurban Road in both directions between Wilkinson and Grange roads for more than seven hours overnight.
Saanich police were called to the 4100-block of Interurban Road just before 8:30 p.m.
The collision caused a white sedan to veer off the roadway and into some bushes, eventually crashing into a tree. A grey sedan went over a curb and crashed into a fence.
The other driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles.
"A preliminary investigation has determined that the driver of a grey sedan entered the roadway from a driveway when it collided with a white sedan travelling southbound on Interurban Road," Saanich police said in a release Wednesday.
Interurban Road was closed to traffic in both directions until after 4 a.m.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage related to the crash is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.
-
More funding needed for survivors of sexual assault, prevention: SACEAdvocates for survivors of sexual violence say wait times for trauma counselling are the worst they've ever experienced in Alberta.
-
Prescott Curling Club welcomes Scottish players for Strathcona CupThe town of Prescott will host the Strathcona Cup this weekend.
-
Power outage closes all Kitchener public librariesAll Kitchener Public Library locations have been closed due to a power outage impacting the central library and library systems.
-
Alberta Health Services says network outage was caused by routine maintenanceAlberta Health Services says a network outage at hospitals and other clinical settings earlier this week was caused by a routine maintenance change that was made to the system.
-
Halifax police looking for man expected to testify at William Sandeson murder trialPolice in Halifax have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man scheduled to appear as a witness in an ongoing murder trial.
-
Sask. Ronald McDonald House gets $225K donationThe Saskatoon Knights of Columbus has donated $225,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).
-
How Vancouver is celebrating Scotland’s national poet for 264th Robert Burns DayVancouverites are celebrating the life and legacy of Scotland’s most famous poet, exactly 264 years after Robert Burns was born.
-
OPP release images of suspects involved in Goderich, Ont. robberyHuron County OPP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened employees while robbing a Walmart earlier this week.
-
Police issue public safety alert, fake oxycodone pills may be in circulationWindsor police say fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl may be in circulation in the city.