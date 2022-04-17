Driver suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in Abbotsford crash, police say

A man was taken to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford Saturday night, according to local police.

Officers were called to the crash on Marshall Road, just west of McCallum Road, around 10:40 p.m., the Abbotsford Police Department said in a news release.

When they arrived, police found that the Jeep had collided with trees and a retaining wall. It had also sheared a utility pole, police said.

The male driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said, adding that he suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

Officers at the scene were joined by the Lower Mainland's Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service and remained there throughout the night, police said.

Marshall Road remained closed between McCallum Road and Horizon Street on Sunday morning while repairs were made to the utility pole.

Police said their investigation is still in its early stages, and they're asking anyone who saw the Jeep before the crash or has dash cam or surveillance video of the area to call them at 604-859-5225. The file number is 2022-15474, police said.