Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Mono Township collision

One person is in critical condition following a collision in Mono Township.

Dufferin OPP officers are at the scene of the crash on 5 Sideroad Tuesday morning.

The area is closed to motorists between the 4th and 5th lines.

Police say one driver suffered life-threatening injuries. The victim was rushed to a local hospital and later taken to a trauma centre by land Ornge ambulance.

The OPP traffic investigation team is looking into the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story.