Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
The driver of a vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries in an early morning collision in Ottawa's south end.
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Roger Stevens Drive, between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road, just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
The Ottawa Fire Service says the vehicle left the road, flipped and landed up against a tree.
Firefighters were able to remove the trapped driver from the vehicle, and transfer him into the care of paramedics. Officials say firefighters had to remove the driver and passenger side door and the roof of the vehicle to extricate the driver from the vehicle.
This was a complex extrication that required Firefighters to remove the driver/passenger side door & the roof of the vehicle. The driver was extricated at 08:39 & transferred into the care of the @OttawaParamedic 2/2 #OttNews pic.twitter.com/lz66qIfx5S— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) March 26, 2022
Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa an adult male was transported to hospital in critical condition.
Roger Stevens Drive is closed between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road while police investigate.
-
Sask. hunting, angling licenses to increase in AprilHunters, trappers and anglers in Saskatchewan can soon expect to see price hikes for licenses starting April 1.
-
4 people sent to hospital after crash on Deerfoot TrailPolice are investigating the cause of a crash early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail that sent four people to hospital.
-
Gardener provides tips to grow your own garden this summerOne avid gardener tells CTV News Ottawa, now that spring is in the air it is time to start thinking about what you want to put in the ground.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington by MondayWaterloo Region, Wellington County, and a handful of other Southern Ontario communities could be in for a good helping of snow this weekend.
-
Surprise of a lifetime for university-bound studentA high school student got the surprise of her life on Friday when she was offered a very large scholarship to attend her dream school.
-
Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republicsPrince William has said he supports and respects any decision Caribbean nations make about their future, as Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica consider cutting their ties with the British monarchy.
-
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' warNATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
-
New Brunswick rapidly growing as population tops 800,000 for the first time: StatsCanNew figures from Statistics Canada show New Brunswick is experiencing a population boom.
-
Some Winnipeg bakery goods recalled due to salmonella riskA Winnipeg bakery is recalling some of its products due to possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation, according to a release by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency