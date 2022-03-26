Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end

The driver of a vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries in an early morning collision in Ottawa's south end.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Roger Stevens Drive, between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road, just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Ottawa Fire Service says the vehicle left the road, flipped and landed up against a tree.

Firefighters were able to remove the trapped driver from the vehicle, and transfer him into the care of paramedics. Officials say firefighters had to remove the driver and passenger side door and the roof of the vehicle to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

This was a complex extrication that required Firefighters to remove the driver/passenger side door & the roof of the vehicle. The driver was extricated at 08:39 & transferred into the care of the @OttawaParamedic 2/2 #OttNews pic.twitter.com/lz66qIfx5S

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa an adult male was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Roger Stevens Drive is closed between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road while police investigate.