Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash northeast of Goderich, Ont.

Huron OPP are currently on scene of a serious single vehicle collision northeast of Goderich, Ont.

Just before 7 a.m., a vehicle left Nile Road in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawnosh Township and slammed into a tree.

The driver was airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Nile Road is closed between Blyth Road and Lucknow Line and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The investigation continues.