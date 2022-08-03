Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in southeast Calgary crash

Calgary police say speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in rollover on Tuesday night that seriously injured one man.

The crash happened in the area of Deerfoot Trail and Barlow Trail S.E. at around 11 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was travelling south on Deerfoot Trail in a 2014 Ford Mustang when he drove into the median separating Deerfoot Trail and Barlow Trail, and continued to drive up the barrier.

His vehicle was launched a "significant distance" before rolling over, according to police.

Paramedics rushed the 42-year-old driver to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash or who has dash cam footage to call them at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.