Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Wellington County crash: OPP

Provincial police say one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Wellington County on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Road 109 near Side Road 3 around 7:45 a.m. following a head-on crash between a cube van and a sedan.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital and airlifted to another hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van wasn't injured.

Road 109 was closed from Concession Road 11 to Wellington 6 Wednesday morning while police investigated.

#WellingtonOPP is currently investigating a serious mvc on @wellingtncounty Rd. 109 @TwpWellNorth . Road closed from Wellington 6 to Concession 11 for traffic management unit and technical collision investigators.^cr pic.twitter.com/2SMtHJWq1N

— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 29, 2021