Driver suffers minor injuries after sliding into St. Clair River

A 24-year-old Corunna, Ont. resident only suffered minor injuries after driving into the St. Clair River Tuesday evening.

OPP say the lone occupant was driving on St. Clair Parkway around 6:30 p.m. when their vehicle slid into the river.

No charges have been laid.

Police say drivers need to be mindful of changing weather conditions.

Large amounts of melting snow can cause flooding and motorists should slow down to avoid hydroplaning or losing control of their vehicle.