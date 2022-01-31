Driver suffers minor injuries after vehicle crashes into Kitchener bakery

A Kitchener bakery is temporarily closed after a vehicle crashed into the front of the business.

It happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. at the Grainharvest Breadhouse on Lorraine Avenue.

Police say the driver, a 91-year-old Kitchener man, lost control of the vehicle while parking and struck the buidling causing significant damage to the front windows and door.

The driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, police said.

There were no injuries reported at the business.

It's not clear yet when the bakery will reopen to customers.