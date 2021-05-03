Driver suffers serious injuries, extracted from car after Saanich crash

Saanich police say they are investigating after a driver was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on Friday evening.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. in the 700-block of Greenlea Drive. Police say the crash sent one vehicle off the road and into a tree, with the driver trapped inside.

"Saanich Fire was able to extract the trapped driver, who was rushed to the hospital by ambulance with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries," said Saanich police in a release Monday.

The other driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, according to investigators.

Police say that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

"Factors such as alcohol impairment, speed, and driver error are being looked at by officers investigating this serious collision," said Const. Markus Anastasiades of the Saanich police.