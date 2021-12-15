Driver suffers serious injuries in Caledon crash
An investigation is underway into what caused a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon on Tuesday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.
Provincial police with the Caledon detachment said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Charleston Side Road.
According to a police report, two southbound vehicles collided in the intersection.
The impact forced one car to mount a curb and crash into a nearby building.
One driver suffered life-altering injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre.
The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police closed the area for eight hours so the reconstruction team could investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision.
The OPP asks anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam footage of the area to contact the Caledon detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.
