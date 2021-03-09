A driver suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle collision in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon.
Police tweeted about the crash in the area of Dickie Settlement Road and Old Mill Road around 5 p.m.
An updated post said the crash involved four vehicles. One driver was taken to hospital in Hamilton with serious injuries.
The area remains closed while the investigation continues. https://t.co/ApTxVSSSKO
Another was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Roads were closed while police investigated.