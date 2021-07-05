Driver, suspect vehicle located in pedestrian hit-and-run on Memorial Drive

The Calgary Police Service confirms a suspect vehicle has been located in connection with a Sunday morning hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to hospital in serious condition.

According to police, the pedestrian was walking in the eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive in the northeast near St. George's Drive shortly before 2 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to hospital in serious condition where they remained as of Monday morning.

Investigators have located a grey 2016 Chrysler 300, believed to be the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, as well as the suspected driver.

No details regarding charges have been released.

Anyone who witnessed a Chrysler 300 in the area early Sunday morning is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.