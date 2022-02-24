Driver sustains life-altering injuries after crash between two transport trucks on Hwy. 401

A driver has life-altering injuries following a collision between two trucks on Highway 401 in North York.

The Ontario Provincial Police say a serious crash occurred between two transport trucks on the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 before Leslie Street on Thursday morning.

One driver suffered life-altering injuries, police said.

The condition of the other driver is unknown.

In a video tweeted by the OPP, one of the trucks sustained significant damage as the front window was completely smashed in by the other truck.

Collision investigation underway on #HWY401 EB express before Leslie St. Lanes 2&3 closed. The left lane is open. #TorontoOPP are investigating a serious collision involving 2 transport trucks. ^td pic.twitter.com/2v14Yh6YSg

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Highway 401 eastbound express lanes between Avenue Road and Leslie Street are closed for an investigation.