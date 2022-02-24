Driver sustains life-altering injuries after crash between two transport trucks on Hwy. 401
A driver has life-altering injuries following a collision between two trucks on Highway 401 in North York.
The Ontario Provincial Police say a serious crash occurred between two transport trucks on the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 before Leslie Street on Thursday morning.
One driver suffered life-altering injuries, police said.
The condition of the other driver is unknown.
In a video tweeted by the OPP, one of the trucks sustained significant damage as the front window was completely smashed in by the other truck.
Collision investigation underway on #HWY401 EB express before Leslie St. Lanes 2&3 closed. The left lane is open. #TorontoOPP are investigating a serious collision involving 2 transport trucks. ^td pic.twitter.com/2v14Yh6YSg— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 24, 2022
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Highway 401 eastbound express lanes between Avenue Road and Leslie Street are closed for an investigation.
