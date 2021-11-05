Driver sustains minor injuries in crash that left vehicle wrecked

To see the images from the scene of a crash on Highway 401 it is incredible to learn a driver only sustained minor injuries.

Highway 401 westbound was closed for several hours Thursday evening due to a two-vehicle crash near Highbury Avenue.

A photo from the scene of the crash released by OPP shows a silver sedan destroyed with debris spewed across the highway.

According to police the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

While the crash did not seriously injure anyone, it did cause major traffic delays in the area.

The westbound lanes of the roadway were closed for several hours with police saying traffic was at a standstill.

By late Thursday evening the highway had been cleaned up and all lanes were reopened.