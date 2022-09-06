Driver taken to hospital after crash near Lethbridge
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
A driver needed to be airlifted to hospital in Calgary after they were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 3.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the eastbound lanes of the route between Range Road 183 and 182 at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to RCMP, an SUV had rear-ended a dump truck. Officials say the driver of the smaller vehicle sustained significant injuries.
STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene to take the victim to hospital in Calgary.
RCMP had to close the section of highway near Cranford for several hours after the incident, but the crash has since been cleared.
No other information is being released and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
-
Toronto police to provide update April drive-by shooting that left five men injuredToronto police will be providing an update Wednesday afternoon on the investigation of a Scarborough drive-by shooting that left five Muslim men injured after they attended midnight prayers back in April.
-
Downtown Victoria business owner frustrated with local crime as municipal election approachesA downtown Victoria business owner says he's upset about repeat break-ins at his business. It's a frustration that he's voicing as municipal elections loom. Security footage, captured at 5:14 a.m. Saturday morning, shows a man breaking the front window of Blackapple Cellular in downtown Victoria.
-
Region of Waterloo flags at half-mast for Saskatchewan stabbing victimsThe grief that's torn apart communities in Saskatchewan is also on the mind of many in Waterloo Region.
-
Cold front for Calgary Wednesday brings wind, possible showersA good, warm beverage will be perfect leading toward the weekend. Spice it however you like.
-
Mass murders have been an unfortunate part of Saskatchewan's historyThis week’s tragedy at the James Smith Cree Nation is one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history, but Saskatchewan has experienced other serious incidents over the years.
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this weekTragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
-
Gravenhurst cottage destroyed by fireGravenhurst Fire Services was alerted to a fire at a split-level cottage on Granny Duncan Road near Sam Cook Road Tuesday afternoon.
-
Cocaine and cash seized from Manitoba home: RCMPTwo people have been arrested after police seized cocaine and cash from a home in St. Laurent, Man., last month.
-
Group claims even more SUV tires deflated in Kitchener neighbourhoodA group claims they deflated hundreds of SUV tires Tuesday night, including several in a Kitchener neighbourhood.