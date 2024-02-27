Driver taken to hospital after Highway 403 rollover

Ontario Provincial Police are seeking witnesses to a rollover crash on Highway 403 near Woodstock.

At around 2 p.m. Monday, a collision was reported in the westbound lanes near Highway 53.

The vehicle came to rest on its hood and had significant damage.

OPP said the driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours while first responders were on scene.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.