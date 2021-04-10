Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash near Beiseker, Alta.

A man is in hospital in Calgary after he was seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, on Highway 9 south of Beiseker, at about 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle had rolled over.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance while the passenger, a 19-year-old man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.