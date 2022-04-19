Driver taken to hospital after van crashes into tree in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police closed Victoria Street North eastbound between Edna Street and Indiana Street Tuesday afternoon for a collision investigation.

A picture taken at the scene shows a white van made contact with a tree in the boulevard off the side of the street.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital by paramedics. It’s not clear how badly the person was injured.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, but the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, police were advising drivers to avoid the area and find another route as the investigation continued.