Driver taken to hospital after vehicle enters pond in Mississauga
Police are investigating after a single vehicle was seen entering a pond in Mississauga late Monday morning.
The collision happened in the area of 280 Hillcrest Ave. at Clayhill Road, which is north of Dundas Street West and east of Mavis Road.
In a follow-up tweet, Peel Regional Police said that male has been transported to a local hospital by ambulance and that there were no other occupants in the vehicle.
Const. Donna Carlson told CP24 that a call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. for reports of a “suspicious circumstance.”
She said that seven or eight officers attended the scene along with members of Mississauga Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services. The Marine Unit has also been called in.
Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes.
COLLISION:
- Hillcrest Ave/Clayhill Rd #Mississauga
- Single vehicle in a pond
- Unknown number of victims
- Police will remain on the scene to investigate
- Use alternate routes
- C/R at 11:33 am
- PR23-0230782
