Driver taken to hospital after vehicle goes off highway ramp in Kitchener
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A driver was taken to hospital after their vehicle reportedly went off a highway ramp in Kitchener.
OPP were called to the single-vehicle crash off of Hwy. 8 just past the Fairway exit on Thursday.
The vehicle went through a fence and onto property after leaving the ramp, according to officials.
The driver is expected to recover.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if charges are expected.
