Driver taken to hospital following rollover crash in Saanich

One person was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash in Saanich, B.C., on Monday afternoon.

Saanich police say the vehicle was headed southbound on the Patricia Bay Highway when it lost control near the Vanalman Avenue exit and rolled into the median ditch.

One person in the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Investigators believe alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash and an impaired driving investigation is underway.