Driver ticketed, QEII reopens near Bowden after semi crashes into ditch

Northbound traffic on the QEII has resumed near Bowden, Alta. after crews removed a semi-tractor that left the road Thursday.

Innisfail RCMP say the driver was not injured and the semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash that occurred shortly after 6 a.m. The driver was issued a violation ticket under the Traffic Safety Act for failing to maintain the centre of lane.

A detour near the Highway 587 juncture remained in place for most of the morning. The closed section of the highway reopened just after 11 a.m.

Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time.