Driver transported to hospital following collision in Tiny Township
CTVBarrie.ca Videojournalist
Christian D'Avino
One person has been transported to hospital following a collision in Tiny Township Sunday morning.
Tiny fire was called to the scene around 10:40 a.m. after reports of a collision on Awenda Park Road, near Kettle's Beach Road.
Upon arrival, the fire department said one vehicle drove off the road into a tree.
Fire crews closed down the road to free that vehicle's lone driver.
They were taken to the hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision hasn't been determined.
-
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in GermanyRussian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
-
Aerospace company working to protect tree canopy using drone technologyDrones and trees may not seem like the perfect combination, but one company is hoping to use the flying remote-controlled aircraft to protect tree's health.
-
Hundreds of kids participate in free fishing event in BarrieBarrie's waterfront was lined with hundreds of young anglers on Sunday for the return of a popular family-friendly fishing event.
-
What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022? Here's the list.
-
Barrie Pride aiming to increase accessibility to the communityWhile small in numbers Sunday, a group from Barrie's Pride community gathered to send the message to others that they are not alone.
-
Major police response expected for Canada Day and city officials testify at LRT inquiry: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Saskatchewan NDP to make history by electing its first woman leaderSaskatchewan's NDP Opposition is poised to elect its first woman leader.
-
High water levels and strong winds leading to flooding in GimliResidents in Gimli are dealing with overland flooding due to high water levels on Lake Winnipeg and strong winds.
-
Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in EuropeRussia attacked the Ukrainian capital early Sunday, striking at least two residential buildings, the mayor of Kyiv said, as elsewhere Russian troops fought to consolidate their gains in the country's east.