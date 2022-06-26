Driver transported to hospital following collision in Tiny Township

One person has been transported to hospital following a collision in Tiny Township Sunday morning.

Tiny fire was called to the scene around 10:40 a.m. after reports of a collision on Awenda Park Road, near Kettle's Beach Road.

Upon arrival, the fire department said one vehicle drove off the road into a tree.

Fire crews closed down the road to free that vehicle's lone driver.

They were taken to the hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision hasn't been determined.