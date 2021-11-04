Driver trapped for an hour after crash on Highbury Avenue
London fire officials say one person has been extricated from a vehicle after a crash on Highbury Avenue.
The person was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police say.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash into a hydro pole on Thursday.
One vehicle could be seen upside down in the ditch on Highbury Avenue.
Incident final update: 1 individual extricated by crews. Treated & transported by @MLPS911 Fire crews have cleared & the scene is in care and control of @lpsmediaoffice Read the LPS media release https://t.co/f2TiqKDNqO #ldnont pic.twitter.com/M2NNu22Nw5— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) November 4, 2021
Power was out in the surrounding area. Hydro crews were on scene to address the issue, leaving the southbound lanes closed.
Lights at Hamilton Road and Highbury were also out, causing long traffic back ups.
