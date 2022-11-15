Driver traps robbery suspect inside vehicle to wait for police

Police laid charges against an Innisfil man accused of jumping into the passenger side of a vehicle and assaulting the driver.

According to South Simcoe Police, the incident happened early Friday afternoon when the victim left a shop in the area of Yonge and Victoria streets.

Police say the suspect threatened and assaulted the man while demanding he drive away.

They say the victim got out of the vehicle and locked the suspect inside while waiting for officers to arrive. The accused allegedly damaged the interior while trapped inside.

Officers took the 52-year-old Innisfil man into custody.

He faces charges of robbery, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

Police say no one was seriously injured.