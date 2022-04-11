Driver travelling 177 km/h in Innisfil charged with stunt driving
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Police say an officer on patrol stopped a driver travelling more than double the posted limit in Innisfil Monday.
According to South Simcoe Police, the accused was driving 177 km/h in an 80 km/h zone along Sideroad 10 at the 2nd Line in the early morning hours.
"Way. Too. Fast." Police posted to social media regarding the incident with the hashtag "slow down."
Police charged the 19-year-old Innisfil man with speeding and stunt driving.
His driver's licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was towed to the impound yard for seven days.
In Ontario, drivers caught travelling 50 km/h or more over the limit on a road with a speed limit of 80km/h or higher receive an automatic stunt driving charge and immediate licence suspension.
