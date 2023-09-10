Driver travelling more than 100km/h in a school zone, police say

A driver in the Sudbury area is now without their vehicle following a traffic stop by Sudbury police on Thursday, only the second day of classes for most schools in the city.

Members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) are conducting focused patrols in school zones “to ensure drivers are obeying posted speed limits,” police said in a social media post.

“At 3:25 p.m., just after school was let out, an officer from our traffic Management unit caught this driver speeding at a whopping 104 km/h in a 40 km/h zone on Frood Road,” police said.

The driver received an immediate 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

“We remind the public to slow down in school zones and keep children safe,” said police.

“There is absolutely no excuse for driving this fast, especially where children may be walking home or getting on/off the bus.”

