Driver treated for life-threatening injuries after vehicle strikes a hydro pole
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Old Innes Road, near Bantree Street, just after 2 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a vehicle struck a hydro pole.
Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus with critical injuries.
Police continue to investigate.
-
Omicron spread means no more Santa visits at Chinook CentreIf you're setting out for Chinook Centre in search of a last-minute visit with Santa, you're driving toward disappointment.
-
Younger Canadians using more cannabis as pandemic drags on, survey findsThe COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Canadians use cannabis, according to Health Canada’s annual Canadian Cannabis Survey, with those under the age of 25 more likely to report an uptick in use.
-
N95 masks now the norm for Alberta health-care workers as AHS and unions reach agreementNow that health experts have formed a better understanding of how COVID-19's Omicron variant is transmitted to others, Alberta Health Services (AHS) and the unions representing health-care workers say more protection is needed.
-
World Juniors: COVID-19 forces cancellation of Red Deer pre-tournament gameThe game had been scheduled for 5 p.m. at Red Deer’s Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.
-
Two incidents of sextortion in 24 hours, according to South Simcoe PoliceSouth Simcoe Police say they've received two reports about sextortion scams in the past 24 hours.
-
Calgary airport hosts busiest travel day since start of pandemicHoliday travellers and even a few foreign tourists were making their way through YYC Calgary International Airport Thursday, making for the busiest single day of travel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic roughly 20 months ago.
-
Oldest wooden tugboat in B.C. being dismantledCompleted in 1905, the MV Sea Lion is the oldest wooden tugboat in B.C., but it will soon be scrapped over environmental concerns.
-
What’s open and what’s closed over the holidaysA quick list of what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s changing in Waterloo Region between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
-
The Manitoba health region with the most tickets for breaking health ordersManitoba enforcement officials handed 23 tickets to individuals for breaking public health orders last week, with all but four being handed out in one region of the province.