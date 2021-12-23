iHeartRadio

Driver treated for life-threatening injuries after vehicle strikes a hydro pole

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Old Innes Road, near Bantree Street, just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a vehicle struck a hydro pole.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus with critical injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

