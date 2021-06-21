Driver trying to pass another car mounts curb, slams into hydro poles, police say

A Bradford man accused of impaired driving faces charges following a crash that resulted in a severed hydro pole and licence suspension.

South Simcoe Police say witnesses reported a northbound vehicle on Simcoe Road in Bradford Saturday night trying to pass another vehicle before chaos erupted.

Police say the passing vehicle mounted a curb and slammed into two hydro poles, severing one pole and causing live wires to come into contact and spark.

Police say the driver ran from the vehicle when it came to a stop.

They say officers found the accused posing as a passenger in a pickup truck near the crash site and placed him under arrest.

No one was injured in the crash.

The 20-year-old driver is charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired with excess blood alcohol, dangerous operation, failing to stop after an accident, obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The accused had his licence immediately suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed away to be impounded for seven days.