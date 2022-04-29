Driver turns himself in after Abbotsford hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with serious injuries: police
A man has come forward one day after police released video of a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian in Abbotsford earlier this week.
In an update Friday, the Abbotsford Police Department said the 24-year-old suspect identified himself as the driver involved in the incident and that officers were also able to locate the suspect vehicle.
"The AbbyPD would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance. Investigators continue to follow the evidence. Investigations of this nature take time to complete. Therefore, no further information will be released at this time," said Const. Paul Walker in a news release.
Investigators believe the driver of the vehicle hit a 38-year-old man on Hillcrest Avenue at Clearbrook Road just before midnight Tuesday, then drove away from the scene.
On Thursday, police said the victim remained in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
