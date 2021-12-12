Driver unharmed after fallen tree crushes vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police said they were amazed to see a driver walk away unharmed after a tree fell and crushed their vehicle while traveling near Port Dover on Saturday.

OPP tweeted a video on scene, saying the tree fell just before 5:30 p.m. on Blueline Road.

Officials said the tree peeled back part of the vehicle's roof and the driver was able to escape without injury.

Police said Blueline Road was closed between Radical Road and Highway 6 while crews cleared the scene.

Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said OPP had responded to more than 200 calls for service on Saturday, mostly due to downed trees and wind damage.

#OPP officers absolutely amazed and thankful that driver walks away without a scratch after a tree falls onto moving vehicle on Blueline Road near #PortDover. Roadway closed between Radical Rd and #Hwy6 for cleanup. @NorfolkCountyCA County #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/l97mn73U86