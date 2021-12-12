Driver unharmed after fallen tree crushes vehicle
Ontario Provincial Police said they were amazed to see a driver walk away unharmed after a tree fell and crushed their vehicle while traveling near Port Dover on Saturday.
OPP tweeted a video on scene, saying the tree fell just before 5:30 p.m. on Blueline Road.
Officials said the tree peeled back part of the vehicle's roof and the driver was able to escape without injury.
Police said Blueline Road was closed between Radical Road and Highway 6 while crews cleared the scene.
Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said OPP had responded to more than 200 calls for service on Saturday, mostly due to downed trees and wind damage.
#OPP officers absolutely amazed and thankful that driver walks away without a scratch after a tree falls onto moving vehicle on Blueline Road near #PortDover. Roadway closed between Radical Rd and #Hwy6 for cleanup. @NorfolkCountyCA County #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/l97mn73U86— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 11, 2021
-
St.FX president tests positive for COVID-19, 125 students isolating amid outbreakThe president of St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish has tested positive for COVID-19.
-
7 Albertans make the cut to represent Canada at World JuniorsAll seven Albertans invited to Team Canada's World Juniors selection camp made the cut on Sunday.
-
Queen's University cancels in-person exams due to COVID-19 concernsQueen's University in Kingston, Ont. is cancelling all in-person exams this month as COVID-19 cases rise within the student community.
-
UVic cancels in-person exams, citing rising COVID-19 casesThe University of Victoria is cancelling in-person exams amid rising COVID-19 cases on campus.
-
Canadian junior men's hockey team caps selection camp with 7-2 win over U SportsWilliam Dufour, Carson Lambos and Logan Stankoven each had a goal and an assist for Canada's junior men's hockey team in a 7-2 exhibition win over a university team Sunday in Calgary.
-
Stranded cats rescued from flooded properties in B.C.; some now looking for homesThe floods that devastated parts of the Fraser Valley last month also left many animals in need of help. Over the past few weeks, a Langley-based cat rescue has stepped in to save stranded pets and feral cats from the floodwaters that covered many properties.
-
Hamilton Tiger-Cats lead Winnipeg Blue Bombers after Grey Cup halftimeThe Hamilton Tiger-Cats lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers halfway through the 108th Grey Cup.
-
Red Deer hospital diverts surgeries to 'reduce patient wait time': AHSAlberta Health Services says Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre (RDRHC) diverted all non-emergency surgery patients to Edmonton and Calgary this weekend.
-
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in ScarboroughA pedestrian has died after being struck by an SUV in Scarborough, Toronto police say.