There were no injuries reported after an SUV collided with a truck in Thames Centre on Wednesday evening.

The SUV was pinned down between a median and the transport truck on the eastbound Highway 401 east of Westchester Bourne just before 5 p.m.

Middlesex OPP responded to block lanes so the scene could be cleared.

OPP said in a tweet “we are happy to report that no one was injured, this shows how fast something bad can happen. Be careful.”

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

