iHeartRadio

Driver walks away from serious crash in Augusta Township with life, charges

OPP say this is what remains of a Chevy Silverado involved in a collision on County Road 26 in Augusta Township Sunday, April 24, 2022. (OPP/Twitter)

Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old driver is lucky to have survived a serious crash Sunday morning in Augusta Township.

The crash happened on County Road 26 near County Road 15 in the Stones Corners area. A photo of the scene shared by the OPP showed what remained of the Chevy Silverado involved.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, which police attributed to seatbelt use; however, the individual is still facing a charge of driving while suspended.

An OPP spokesperson said the driver was not found to be impaired, but it's still not known what caused the crash.

#GrenvilleOPP attended this collision scene this morning on County Rd 26, #AugustaTwp.
23 y/o charged w/suspended driving - miraculously walked away from this scene w/non-life-threatening injuries, likely due to wearing a seatbelt.#BuckleUp - it could save your life too. ^dh pic.twitter.com/LvDETgqVFb

— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 24, 2022

Before you ask, this used to be a Chev Silverado.

— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 24, 2022
12