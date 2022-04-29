Driver wanted for hit and run crash near Waterloo
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a hit and run collision in Woolwich Township.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday on Hopewell Creek Road at Ebycrest Road, just outside the Waterloo city limit.
Police said the Buick sedan allegedly lost control on a curve and hit hydro poll guide lines before rolling over.
The driver of the sedan, according to police, fled the scene on foot.
They're asking anyone who saw the crash, or has dash-cam video of the incident, to contact them at 519-570-9777. Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
