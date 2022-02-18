Driver wanted for 'intentionally' crashing into OPP cruisers and taking off
Provincial police officers hope to track down a prohibited driver accused of crashing into several OPP cruisers with a stolen vehicle while trying to flee police in Orangeville.
Dufferin OPP reports the driver is known to the police and has a history of fleeing from officers.
"Therefore, officers attempted to strategically stop the vehicle by using a rolling block maneuver," police stated in a release about the incident that happened on Thursday afternoon on Highway 10.
Police accuse the driver of "deliberately" striking the cruisers with the vehicle before taking off, causing minor damage.
The OPP says that officers did not pursue the vehicle in the interest of public safety.
The suspect vehicle is a grey four-door hatchback 2018 Chevrolet Spark with the Ontario licence plate CMLK 545.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Provincial funding for Sault agri-businessThe Ontario government is contributing to several agricultural endeavours in and around Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Fourth weekend of convoy protests expected in Edmonton, downtown safe walk program startedFor the fourth weekend in a row, Edmonton police issued a traffic advisory ahead of "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations against COVID-19 public health measures and vaccine mandates.
-
Grandmother begins cross-country journey to bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and GirlsA Saskatchewan grandmother took the first steps of a 7,500-kilometre journey in Victoria on Friday.
-
Sudbury volunteer receives June Callwood awardA Sudbury woman has been recognized for her outstanding achievement in volunteering.
-
'A lot to look forward to': Ottawa residents relieved as police clear protestsAfter 22 days of honking horns and diesel fumes, some Ottawa residents are expressing relief after police began clearing protesters from the downtown core.
-
Strong winds, potential for more snow in Waterloo-Wellington SaturdayEnvironment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for Waterloo Region and Wellington County, with an Alberta Clipper expected to bring strong winds and even more snow to southern Ontario Saturday.
-
Entomica proposes new butterfly house for Sault Ste. MarieEntomica is seeking approval from the City of Sault Ste. Marie, to create a new butterfly house community centre.
-
Tenant awarded $22K after being evicted by B.C. landlord who didn't move inA B.C. woman who was unfairly evicted after a new landlord purchased the property she'd been renting for years has been awarded 12 months' rent for her trouble.
-
Surveillance images released as Mounties investigate attack at B.C. pipeline work siteCoastal GasLink has released surveillance images of several people near its under-construction natural gas pipeline in northern B.C., as police investigate a reported violent attack by roughly 20 people that happened early Thursday.