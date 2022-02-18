Driver wanted for 'intentionally' crashing into OPP cruisers and taking off
Provincial police officers hope to track down a prohibited driver accused of crashing into several OPP cruisers with a stolen vehicle while trying to flee police in Orangeville.
Dufferin OPP reports the driver is known to the police and has a history of fleeing from officers.
"Therefore, officers attempted to strategically stop the vehicle by using a rolling block maneuver," police stated in a release about the incident that happened on Thursday afternoon on Highway 10.
Police accuse the driver of "deliberately" striking the cruisers with the vehicle before taking off, causing minor damage.
The OPP says that officers did not pursue the vehicle in the interest of public safety.
The suspect vehicle is a grey four-door hatchback 2018 Chevrolet Spark with the Ontario licence plate CMLK 545.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Waterloo hands out 161 parking tickets as snow cleanup continuesAs southern Ontario digs out from another big dump of snow, the City of Waterloo reports it issued 161 tickets to cars parked illegally on city streets Thursday night in violation of a snow event parking ban.
-
Alberta courthouses to resume all in-person trials TuesdayAs the fifth wave of COVID-19 in Alberta starts to fade, provincial courthouses are set to resume all in-person trials on Feb. 22.
-
Sudbury's rent market tightens as demand exceeds supplyA new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation found Greater Sudbury's vacancy rate has dipped to 1.8 per cent, a low the city hasn't seen in roughly 10 years.
-
22 EPS officers sent to support police efforts in OttawaThe Edmonton Police Service confirmed it is sending officers to Canada's capital city to assist law enforcement efforts to remove "Freedom Convoy" protesters.
-
Ontario schools will offer remote learning for at least one more yearThe local Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) believes it’s time to move on from virtual learning.
-
B.C.'s vaccination rules for post-secondary students in residence extendedA public health order setting out vaccination rules for B.C. post-secondary students living in residence has been extended past the end of the semester.
-
Homicide of beer vendor employee sparks Workplace Safety and Health investigationManitoba Workplace Safety and Health is investigating a beer vendor business after an employee found injured on the job early Tuesday died in hospital in an incident Winnipeg police are treating as a homicide.
-
Calls for London to ban hate symbols after Confederate flags sightedCalls are growing for the City of London to prohibit symbols of hate for public display.
-
'It achieved its aim': University of Alberta drops vaccine requirementStudents and staff will no longer need proof-of-vaccination to attend the campuses of Alberta's two largest universities.