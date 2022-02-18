Driver wanted for 'intentionally' crashing into OPP cruisers and taking off

Provincial police officers hope to track down a prohibited driver accused of crashing into several OPP cruisers with a stolen vehicle while trying to flee police in Orangeville.

Dufferin OPP reports the driver is known to the police and has a history of fleeing from officers.

"Therefore, officers attempted to strategically stop the vehicle by using a rolling block maneuver," police stated in a release about the incident that happened on Thursday afternoon on Highway 10.

Police accuse the driver of "deliberately" striking the cruisers with the vehicle before taking off, causing minor damage.

The OPP says that officers did not pursue the vehicle in the interest of public safety.

The suspect vehicle is a grey four-door hatchback 2018 Chevrolet Spark with the Ontario licence plate CMLK 545.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.