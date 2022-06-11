Three-vehicle crash in western Quebec caused by sleepy driver, police claim
Police in western Quebec say a driver who is alleged to have fallen asleep at the wheel early Saturday morning triggered a three-vehicle crash near L’Ange-Gardien.
MRC-des-Collines-de-l’Outaouais police said the crash happened on Highway 309 at around 5:25 a.m. A 23-year-old woman from Mayo, who was travelling southbound, apparently fell asleep and swerved her sedan into oncoming traffic, striking a pickup truck hauling a boat that was traveling northbound.
The 47-year-old Gatineau man driving the pickup truck ended up in the ditch with his 15-year-old son. A third driver hit the boat he was hauling, police said in a news release.
The 23-year-old woman was hospitalized with a leg injury, while the 47-year-old man was taken to hospital as a precaution. Police did not report any injuries to the 15-year-old boy, and said the driver of the third vehicle only had a “good scare” from the experience.
The road was closed for some time early Saturday morning but has since reopened.
-
-
Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival is back in Greater SudburyThe annual three-day Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival has resumed in-person events after two years due to COVID-19.
-
Elks, Lions to feature new quarterbacks in CFL openerBoth teams will feature new starting quarterbacks when the B.C. Lions and Edmonton Elks open the CFL season Saturday night in Vancouver.
-
RE/MAX Realty hot air balloon takes flight in AmherstburgPeople in Amherstburg took to the sky Saturday, riding aboard the famed RE/AX Realty hot air balloon.
-
Investigation reveals man was injuring domesticated animals: Brandon policeA 27-year-old man has been criminally charged after Brandon police said he was responsible for hurting domesticated animals.
-
Youth facing aggravated assault charge following incident in TilburyA youth offender is facing aggravated assault charges after an incident in Tilbury left a person with a life-threatening injury.
-
Calgarians young and old celebrate World Pickleball DayCalgarians from three years old all the way up to 87 picked up a racket Saturday in honour of World Pickleball Day.
-
British vehicles take over Victoria Park for car showThe annual All British Motoring Meeting took over the Victoria Park pavilion Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition following head-on crash east of PeterboroughA motorcyclist has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a serious crash in North Kawartha Township.