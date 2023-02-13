Driver who crashed into B.C. restaurant mistook gas pedal for brake, RCMP say

Patrons dining at a Mission, B.C., restaurant over the weekend got quite the scare when a car crashed through the front window — knocking over a table and seats inside.

In a Facebook post, Mission RCMP said the collision occurred at a restaurant in the 32400 block of Lougheed Highway around noon on Sunday.

"Mission RCMP, Mission Fire Rescue Service, and the BC Ambulance Service attended, but amazingly no one was injured," the post reads.

"Although the damage to the building looked significant, the majority of the damage was to a window frame and seating area, and there were no indications that any structural damage occurred."

According to RCMP, the driver was a 25-year-old woman who mistook the gas pedal for the brake when she was parking her car outside the restaurant.

Mounties said impairment has been ruled out as a factor in the crash and that the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.