Driver who hit cyclist got out of vehicle, then got back in and drove away, RCMP say

Police in Richmond are looking to identify the driver in a hit-and-run incident that happened in the city last week.

The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, according to a news release from Richmond RCMP.

Police said a cyclist was riding east in the bike lane on Granville Avenue, near Buswell Street, when a silver Honda SUV "allegedly clipped the back of his bicycle, causing him to lose control."

"According to a witness, the driver of the SUV initially got out of the vehicle and looked at the cyclist," RCMP said in the release.

"However, the driver left the scene of the collision without providing his information to the cyclist."

The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment and then released, police said.

Now, RCMP are asking additional witnesses to come forward in hopes of identifying the driver.

Police describe the driver as an Asian man in his mid 40s with a slim build and black hair. He was driving a vehicle with a licence plate that included the characters 73B, police said.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam video from the area around the time when it happened, should call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2021-26317, police said.