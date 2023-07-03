Driver who may have suffered medical episode dies in hospital after collision with cyclist in Brampton
CP24 Web Content Writer
Jordan Fleguel
A driver is dead following a collision with a cyclist in Brampton on Monday afternoon.
Peel police say they were called to the area of The Gore and Fogal roads shortly before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The cyclist suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, police say.
Police say the driver remained at the scene and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where they were pronounced dead at around 3 p.m.
It is believed that the driver may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel prior to the collision, police say.
No further information has been released about the cyclist or the driver.https://www.ctvnews.ca/newsletters
-
Campfire bans coming back for B.C. Coast, InteriorCampfire bans are coming back into effect for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Interior.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heatAfter starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.
-
Average home price dips slightly in Windsor-EssexHome sales and listings in the region continue to trend slightly downward.