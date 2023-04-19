Driver with G2 licence caught going nearly 100 km/h over limit in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police have charged a novice driver for going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit.

In a late night Tuesday tweet, the traffic unit said they caught a male driver going 156 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in Cambridge.

"G2 licence holder from Brampton had to find another way home tonight," the tweet reads in part.

They've been charged with stunt driving, speeding, and careless driving. Their licence and vehicle were both seized.

The driver was stopped on McQueen Shaver Boulevard, which isn't the first time police have caught stunt drivers on this stretch.

Back in August of last year, the traffic unit clocked three speeders on the road within an hour. On one night in summer of 2021, five stunt drivers were charged along McQueen Shaver Boulevard.