Driver with graduated licence clocked going more than double the speed limit on Stoney Trail S.E.

An 18-year-old Calgary driver with a graduated licence will have to explain to a judge why they were clocked by police going 153 km/h in a 70 km/h construction zone.

Calgary police posted an image on social media Wednesday taken by an officer after the vehicle had been pulled over on Stoney Trail near Macleod Trail S.E., which showed a radar reading.

"Construction season is in full swing, and city construction workers want to go home to their families after a long shift improving #yyc roadways," police said in the post.

"This driver learned the hard way that speeding in a construction zone doesn’t pay."

The post was done in conjunction with Canada Road Safety Week.