Driver with licence suspended in 2011 stopped for speeding on Hwy. 417

A 34-year-old driver whose licence has been suspended for 10 years is facing charges after being stopped speeding on Highway 417.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver passed a cruiser on Highway 417 at The Nation Municipality going 151 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

Police say the driver has been suspended from driving since 2011.

The driver will appear in court to face charges of speeding and driving while suspended.

A licenced passenger drove the car home after the traffic stop.

