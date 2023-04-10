iHeartRadio

Driver with multiple suspensions busted for speeding 2x limit: OPP


A driver's SUV was towed by police after he was charged with a variety of driving offences. (Source: OPP)

An SUV driver was arrested for travelling at speeds nearly double the posted speed limit, police say.

Provincial police stopped a driver for allegedly going 113 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Grey Road 19 in the Blue Mountains.

They say the driver already has three suspensions.

He received seven new charges, including stunt driving.

The vehicle was towed away and impounded.

