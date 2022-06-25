Driver with two young kids in the car stopped going 156 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says
An OPP officer hit the brakes on a driver speeding 56 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa with two young kids in the vehicle.
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a vehicle driving 156 km/h on the Queensway just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
"Four occupants including two young kids," police said.
The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.
On Thursday night, the OPP stopped a vehicle going 98 km/h an hour over the speed limit on Highway 417.
The OPP shared a photo on Twitter of a Honda observed going 198 km/h.
The driver was charged with stunt driving, carless driving and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance.
#OttawaOPP stopped this vehicle driving 156km/h on #Hwy417 moments ago. Four occupants including two young kids. DL suspended and vehicle impounded. #SlowDown. ~s.c. pic.twitter.com/hX6nB5lbqD— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 25, 2022
-
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in GermanyRussian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
-
Aerospace company working to protect tree canopy using drone technologyDrones and trees may not seem like the perfect combination, but one company is hoping to use the flying remote-controlled aircraft to protect tree's health.
-
Hundreds of kids participate in free fishing event in BarrieBarrie's waterfront was lined with hundreds of young anglers on Sunday for the return of a popular family-friendly fishing event.
-
What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022? Here's the list.
-
Barrie Pride aiming to increase accessibility to the communityWhile small in numbers Sunday, a group from Barrie's Pride community gathered to send the message to others that they are not alone.
-
Major police response expected for Canada Day and city officials testify at LRT inquiry: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Saskatchewan NDP to make history by electing its first woman leaderSaskatchewan's NDP Opposition is poised to elect its first woman leader.
-
High water levels and strong winds leading to flooding in GimliResidents in Gimli are dealing with overland flooding due to high water levels on Lake Winnipeg and strong winds.
-
Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in EuropeRussia attacked the Ukrainian capital early Sunday, striking at least two residential buildings, the mayor of Kyiv said, as elsewhere Russian troops fought to consolidate their gains in the country's east.