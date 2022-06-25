Driver with two young kids in the car stopped going 156 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says

An OPP officer hit the brakes on a driver speeding 56 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa with two young kids in the vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a vehicle driving 156 km/h on the Queensway just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

"Four occupants including two young kids," police said.

The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.

On Thursday night, the OPP stopped a vehicle going 98 km/h an hour over the speed limit on Highway 417.

The OPP shared a photo on Twitter of a Honda observed going 198 km/h.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, carless driving and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance.

#OttawaOPP stopped this vehicle driving 156km/h on #Hwy417 moments ago. Four occupants including two young kids. DL suspended and vehicle impounded. #SlowDown. ~s.c. pic.twitter.com/hX6nB5lbqD