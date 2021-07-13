Drivers accused of excessive speeding along same road charged
Officers patrolling Highway 10 in Caledon say they stopped two drivers excessively speeding in separate instances.
Provincial police say officers clocked a novice driver travelling over 100km/h above the posted speed limit through Caledon on Monday.
Police accuse the 24-year-old driver of being impaired while speeding 185km/h through an 80km/h zone along Highway 10.
Police say the accused registered more than double the legal alcohol limit during a roadside test.
The driver faces multiple charges.
Less than 24 hours later, officers stopped another driver allegedly going 185km/h along Highway 10.
The 38-year-old Erin resident's vehicle was immediately impounded for 14 days, and his licence was suspended for seven.
Provincial police posted to social media, "Speeding could cost you your life or the life of another person. #SlowDown."
A new stunt driving law came into effect on July 1 that raised the immediate seven-day vehicle impoundment to 14 days for anyone driving 40km/h or more above a posted 80km/h limit.
