Drivers and riders are readying for school bus safety

A big, yellow school bus with bright, flashing red lights and an arm extended means stop.

What else could it mean?

But for those drivers still in a hurry, who pass the bus, there's always the deterrent of the nasty fine they will receive when busted for breaking the law.

Fines for not stopping are $400 to $2,000 plus six demerit points for the first offence.

Each following offence is worth $1,000 to $4,000 plus six demerit points and a possible six months in jail.

To report motorists who fail to stop for school buses, note the driver and vehicle description, licence plate and direction of travel and call 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.

OPP are asking for patience on the part of drivers as many young children will be excited on their return to school. This means they might require extra time boarding and departing the bus.

Notes for school bus riders from the Ministry of Transportation:

Before boarding a bus:

arrive at the bus stop before the bus comes

wait in a safe place away from the edge of the road

wait for the bus to come to a complete stop with its overhead red lights flashing or its stop arm activated before approaching

When riding:

find a seat right away and stay seated, facing forward at all times

do not put anything in the aisle. Keep it clear.

keep your arms and head inside the bus

follow the bus driver's instructions and do not distract the driver

When leaving:

don't push or shove — exit the bus in a single file

always cross the road in front of the stopped bus, never behind

look all ways and wait for the driver to signal before crossing in front of the bus

stay out of the danger zone (in front of the bus) by being 10 giant steps away from the bus, where you and the bus driver can see each other

walk — don't run — across the road

if you drop something within the danger zone, ask an adult or the bus driver for help. Do not stop to pick it up.

The OPP would like to remind drivers that motorists arriving from both directions must stop when approaching a stopped school bus with its stop arm extended and red lights flashing. Motorists cannot start moving until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm has been retracted, and the bus has started to move.