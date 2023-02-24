Drivers asked to avoid 'unnecessary travel' amid snowfall warnings

Drivers across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are being asked to avoid non-essential travel this weekend, as potentially record-breaking snowfall threatens to close highways and bridges.

On Friday, much of Southern B.C. remained under a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Periods of heavy snow are expected on Saturday into Sunday morning with total accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres possible in some areas, while higher elevations may see up to 30.

The province’s Ministry of Transportation issued a statement Friday advising drivers to avoid “unnecessary travel” and prepare for delays and longer commutes if they need to head out on the roads.

Drivers are also asked to ensure their vehicles are equipped with snow tires.

“Maintenance contractors are proactively applying anti-icing brine, and will plow and sand to manage any accumulation of snow,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry adds that bridges and highways may be closed on short notice, or have lanes reduced, for safety reasons.

In the Lower Mainland, ice technicians will be stationed at the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges, activating cable collars as necessary to clear any accumulations of snow.

“Drivers can assist maintenance crews by providing space for them on highways and moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching,” the ministry said.

For the latest information on road conditions, drivers can visit Drive BC’s website.