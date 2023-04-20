Drivers be warned: major artery into Downtown Windsor set to be reduced to two lanes

For three and a half months, Ouellette Avenue will be down to just one lane in each direction.

The major artery into downtown Windsor will be reduced between Tecumseh Road and Eugenie Avenue.

Construction is slated to begin Monday May 1 and will continue until Saturday Aug. 19.

The city is warning drivers to be prepared for backups both heading into and out of downtown Windsor.

Sterling Ridge Infrastructure is going to be working on the bridge that goes over the railway tracks and fixing the asphalt roadway.

All businesses in the area will remain open but customers might have to find alternative access points.

For details on all city construction projects drivers can contact 311 or view Construction Projects online.